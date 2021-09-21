Sheffield United player ratings after League Cup shootout defeat to Southampton

Oliver Norwood of Sheffield United scores in the penalty shoot-out against Southampton: Darren Staples / Sportimage

In an entertaining encounter at Bramall Lane, United led through the returning Enda Stevens’ strike before the Saints turned it around to lead 2-1.

Oli McBurnie’s volley took it to penalties, but misses by the Scottish international and his teammate Rhian Brewster were vital as the Blades tumbled out of the competition.

Here’s how United’s players fared on the night...

Wes Foderingham 7

Made a good early save when he got down low to his right to keep out Perraud's effort, and had little chance with either of the Saints goals, but kept the Blades in the game late on with an outstanding reaction save to dent former Blade Adams from close range

Jayden Bogle 6

Picked out fellow wing-back Stevens with a great cross for the United opener, but may feel he could have done better with the centre that led to Saints equalising

Chris Basham 7

Superb defending to get across and prevent Saints from equalising inside the first 15 minutes as Valery crossed dangerously. Cool and composed on the ball too, often getting United on the front foot as he drove forward from deep. So valuable even at his age

Jack Robinson 6

Looked a little nervy early on on his recall to the side, but superb defending snuffed out a chance for Southampton after they found themselves with a 3-v-2 situation in their favour. Beaten to the ball by Salisu for Saints' second and will have breathed a huge sigh of relief when Adams failed to get on the end of a cross in the 90th minute after Saints took advantage of his slip

Enda Stevens 7

Making his return from the start after a double hernia operation, Stevens wasted no time making a mark as he put the Blades into an early lead with a calm finish. Brilliant last-ditch tackle probably saved a goal late in the game, and if he mistimed it it would've been a penalty too

Ollie Norwood 7.5

Captain for the evening after being recalled, Norwood used the ball neatly and with purpose and also snapped into tackles when necessary, leaving Tella in a bit of pain after one challenge. One Ollie-wood ball to Brewster on the right was like the Norwood of old

Adlene Guedioura 7

Making his full debut for the Blades, he had some neat and tidy moments early on but was also caught on the ball in dangerous areas and didn't cover himself in glory for Saints' equaliser either. Clearly doesn't mind a tackle and

Iliman Ndiaye 7

Looked a constant threat early on and should have put the Blades back ahead when he did the hard work by nutmegging Salisu, but then somehow placed his shot wide of Forster's post. Looked to have switched off for the short corner that led to Saints going 2-1 ahead, and was replaced by Fleck after suffering from cramp

Luke Freeman 6

Showed some neat moments on the ball, but was withdrawn at half-time for Osborn after picking up an injury in the dying moments of the first half

Oli Burke 6

Used his pace to good effect early on, fashioning a chance which saw him place wide of Forster's goal after going one-on-one with the giant 'keeper. The Saints defence were clearly troubled by him and will have been relieved when he was taken off at half time

Oli McBurnie 7

Made his presence felt early on by flattening a Saints defender in the opening seconds of the game, and was later booked for a bit of handbags with Vojnovic. Kept his calm to volley his side level - with his first goal since December 2020 - when he may have snatched at it and got it badly wrong. Saw his penalty saved by Forster

Subs

Ben Osborn 6

Came on at the break for the injured Freeman and could have had an instant impact, but Forster saved his shot after unselfish play from Brewster

Rhian Brewster 6

Replaced Oli Burke at half-time and could have scored a late winner but he couldn't get Osborn's cross under control. Later missed his penalty in the shootout after stuttering his run-up

John Fleck 6