Sheffield United player ratings after 3-2 win over Barnsley

A blistering start to the second period from the visitors atoned for a poor first-half and saw Frenchman Mousset grab two goals before hobbling off injured.

United continued their dominance after that and Osborn fired home to make it 3-0, only for the Tykes to fight back and apply pressure on Robin Olsen’s goal right up until the final whistle.

Here’s our player ratings.

Ben Osborn of Sheffield United celebrates after scoring their sides third goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Sheffield United at Oakwell Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Robin Olsen – 6

Could do little about either of Barnsley’s goals but will still be disappointed to have conceded twice.

George Baldock – 6

Got out of jail in the first period when the Tykes failed to carve out a chance after robbing him of possession on the halfway line.

There were other moments when he looked defensively suspect, including Barnsley’s second goal, but got forward well all afternoon which saw him grab an assist for the third goal.

John Egan – 6

Was fortune to see Cauley Woodrow’s half-volley gathered by Olsen after his diving header to clear a cross saw the ball fall straight into the striker’s path.

Threw himself in the way of the ball to help United hold on to their lead.

Ben Davies – 6

Looked comfortable in possession during a steady, if unspectacular, display.

Enda Stevens – 6

Got off the hook when a Barnsley attacker missed a sitter from close range at 2-0 following his missed interception but was another who put his body on the line to help his team hold on.

John Fleck – 5

Produced little of note during a quiet performance. In fairness, there wasn’t too much football played through the middle.

Ben Osborn – 8

Two assists and a goal capped off a very productive afternoon. Produced a great cross for Mousset’s second goal and was left with a simple finish for the third after Baldock’s cutback.

Oliver Norwood – 7

Got stuck into challenges in the derby spirit and justified his selection with a combative display.

Iliman Ndiaye – 7

Started lively on the right-hand side and supplied Mousset with the best chance of the first-half following after dancing past his marker and finding space for a cross.

A little unlucky to be replaced midway through the second half.

Oli McBurnie – 6

Couldn’t have worked any harder but had just one half-chance to show for his efforts, which was saved by Collins.

Lys Mousset – 8

Should have done better with a half chance following McBurnie’s flick-on in the opening minutes as well as a half-volley following Ndiaye’s cross.

Much improved after the break and enjoyed the best 15 minutes he’s had on a football pitch for some time.

Ended up with two goals, which included a wonderful finish for the opener, and brought his teammates into play with some defence-spitting passes.

Hobbled off with an injury just after the hour mark.

Billy Sharp – 6

Put himself about at the spearhead of United’s attack. Couldn’t quite reach McGoldick’s knock-down to find the back of the net at 2-0.

David McGoldrick – 6

Worked hard off the bench and created a good chance for Sharp to make it three.

Chris Basham – 6