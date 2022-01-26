Sheffield United: Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson makes big claim ahead of Blades clash
Sheffield United travel to Peterborough United for an evening kick off on Saturday, with Posh coming off the back of a gut-wrenching result.
The relegation-threatened side were 2-0 up against Birmingham City at St Andrew’s but were forced to settle for a point after conceding two goals in the last five minutes.
One from Jack Marriott and a Jonson Clarke-Harris’ penalty had Posh in front but Gary Gardner and former Blade Scott Hogan rescued a draw for the Blues in a dramatic finish.
However, while disappointed with the result having squandered the lead, boss Darren Ferguson said looking ahead to this weekend’s match at London Road that he’s convinced Peterborough will stay up.
Posh are currently in the bottom three but are just two points off fourth-bottom Reading and crucially with a game in hand.
“Two-nil up with 10 minutes to go, the game’s done, well it should be done anyway,” said the Peterborough manager.
“We just couldn’t keep our composure, but up until that point I thought we were very good.
“It was just unfortunate that we couldn’t see it through. At 2-1 we lost a little bit of composure.
“I’ve got to see the positives from tonight, that was more like us.
“If we continue that on consistent basis, we’ll stay up. I’m convinced of it.”
The Blades, off the back of a return to winning ways on Saturday against Luton, take on Peterborough this weekend and then follow that up with a trip to Birmingham the following Friday night for another televised game.