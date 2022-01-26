The relegation-threatened side were 2-0 up against Birmingham City at St Andrew’s but were forced to settle for a point after conceding two goals in the last five minutes.

One from Jack Marriott and a Jonson Clarke-Harris’ penalty had Posh in front but Gary Gardner and former Blade Scott Hogan rescued a draw for the Blues in a dramatic finish.

However, while disappointed with the result having squandered the lead, boss Darren Ferguson said looking ahead to this weekend’s match at London Road that he’s convinced Peterborough will stay up.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United celebrates after scoring his team's second goal from the penalty spot during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Peterborough United at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Posh are currently in the bottom three but are just two points off fourth-bottom Reading and crucially with a game in hand.

“Two-nil up with 10 minutes to go, the game’s done, well it should be done anyway,” said the Peterborough manager.

“We just couldn’t keep our composure, but up until that point I thought we were very good.

“It was just unfortunate that we couldn’t see it through. At 2-1 we lost a little bit of composure.

“I’ve got to see the positives from tonight, that was more like us.

“If we continue that on consistent basis, we’ll stay up. I’m convinced of it.”