Sheffield United: Paul Warne questions decision to send off Rotherham United’s skipper Will Vaulks in Blades’ 2-0 win at Bramall Lane

Paul Warne, the Rotherham United manager, questioned the decision to send off his captain Will Vaulks in this afternoon's derby defeat to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Goals from Jack O'Connell and Mark Duffy sent United back into the automatic promotion places with a 2-0 win over the Millers in the day's early kick-off, and the turning point of the game was arguably the early decision to send off Vaulks for a reckless lunge on George Baldock.

Chris Wilder, Warne's opposite number, had no complaints about the decision but Warne said: "I was a long way from the incident and I haven't seen it back, but because Will gave the ball away just before I think the ref's thinking 'oh God, he's lost his head and there's going to be a tackle here'.

"We've not had many reds and we're not a dirty team, Will's a really competitive player which is why he's so good for us.

"I don't think there was any intent to hurt the lad and I thought at the time it was a strong yellow, but I knew we were in trouble when the ref reached for his back pocket."

Marek Rodak, the Millers goalkeeper, pulled off a string of fine saves to keep the score at 2-0, with a stand-out stop to deny Enda Stevens' towering header.

Warne added: "If I'm wrong I apologise, but from where I was stood I thought it was on the edge of harsh.

"We tried to stay in the game for 30 minutes, everyone knows how United play - they try and outnumber you out wide.

"It asked a lot of our lads physically and my 'keeper pulled off some great saves but to be fair, that's why I pay him.

"On another day a set-piece might have got us back into it, but United were more than deserving of the win."