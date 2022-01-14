Heckingbottom has been absent from the training ground since discovering he had contracted the coronavirus following last weekend’s FA Cup tie at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Forced to enter isolation, when his predicament was revealed following a routine screening procedure, Heckingbottom stressed McCall - previously in charge of Rangers, Motherwell and Bradford City - and Lester, the former Chesterfield chief, are more than capable of guiding United through the Championship contest.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Macca has managed more games than me,” Heckingbottom said. “He’s done more big clubs than me too, he’s got loads of experience.

“The staff are great and the players are fine, they’re really motivated. I’m just trying to prepare myself for what Saturday might be like. I’m going to treat it as if I’m watching from the stands although, in the past, when I’ve had to do that it’s been some of the worst times of my career. But that’s my problem. It’s not a problem for anyone else. They will all be fine.”

Stressing that, medical status permitting, he hopes to be back in the dug-out when United face Preston North End on Tuesday, Heckingbottom stressed he will be in touch with McCall and Lester via an audio-link as he watches live footage of the action at Pride Park.

Stuart McCall (left) and Jack Lester (centre) will take charge of Sheffield United at Derby County after Paul Heckingbottom tested posotive for Covid-19: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

But to avoid any unnecessary complications, Heckingbottom has told his colleagues to assume responsibility for taking the majority of key decisions.

“All of the work is getting done now,” he continued. “I might not be able to be as proactive as I would like with subs and things like that. Because, if I am, then it could get really messy. And, because I’m not there, I don’t have that feel for how a player is - which Macca and Jack will do.

“We will have a chat about what they need from me and what I need from them. What input they’re going to need from me and vice versa, including beforehand and at half-time. That way, step by step, everyone is going to be clear.”

Heckingbottom admitted he was “gutted” to miss United’s first league match since December 20, after his team were hit by a series of postponements over the Christmas and New Year period.

Stuart McCall, Paul Heckinbottom and Jack Lester at Sheffield United's training complex, before the manager's positive test Simon Bellis/Sportimage

United have prepared for the fixture ranked 13th in the table, but with four matches in hand on sixth-placed Huddersfield Town. County are bottom but, having been hit with a series of points deductions, Heckingbottom has warned that is a false reflection of the talent at Wayne Rooney’s disposal.

“If I’m still getting negative tests, I should be okay for our next one,” said Heckingbottom, who is suffering from “cold like” symptoms. “Obviously this couldn’t have come at a worse time for me personally because I was just looking forward to getting back out there. But everyone else will be fine.”