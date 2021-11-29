Despite refusing to make sweeping changes to United’s starting eleven, the club’s former under-23’s coach admitted he had asked the players to change their approach to matches in order to try and inspire an upturn in fortunes.

“I was pleased with a lot of things,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “The team responding to the messages we gave them beforehand, that was really good to see.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have an intention to take risks in possession in order to try and score. What’s the worst that can happen? If we lose it, then what we’ve got to do is react quickly to try and get it back. That’s all.

“I thought the boys did really well. There’s a long way to go and there’s lots of things we can get better at, which you’d expect. But overall, I was really happy with what they did.”

Despite hearing a member of United’s hierarchy insist he will not be judged on results, Heckingbottom is under no illusions they are going to define his regime.

Rhian Brewster celebrates his goal for Sheffield Unitred against Bristol City at Bramall Lane: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

With that in mind, and welcoming the fact United have now kept three successive clean sheets, the 44-year-old was encouraged to see Brewster write his name onto the scoresheet before departing with a suspected hamstring problem. United’s record signing, Brewster has struggled for both confidence and form since completing a £23.5m move from Liverpool 13 months ago. But he was on target for the second time in three outings against the visitors from Ashton Gate.

“He’s a great kid to be around and I really like him,” continued Heckingbottom, who enjoyed a spell in caretaker charge last term. “He knows he’s going to be pushed and we hope he’s going to respond in the right way.

“I’ve worked with Rhian a bit before and everyone here wants him to do well. He’s really popular and everyone is willing him on."

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield: David Davies/PA Wire.