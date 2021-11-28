Sheffield United: Paul Heckingbottom makes ONE change to face Bristol City in first game

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has made one change to his starting XI to face Bristol City in his first game in charge this afternoon.

By Danny Hall
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 11:39 am
Conor Hourihane comes into midfield from the 1-0 win at Reading on Tuesday night, with John Fleck absent after suffering an on-field collapse in the second half of that game.

Goalkeeper Jake Eastwood is named on the bench with Wes Foderingham continuing in goal.

Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Basham, Egan, Davies, Stevens, Norwood, Hourihane, Gibbs-White, McGoldrick, Brewster. Subs: Berge, Sharp, Burke, Robinson, Osborn, Ndiaye, Eastwood.

Bristol City: Bentley, Martin, O’Dowda, Weimann, Bakinson, Baker, Kalas, Vyner, Scott, Benarous, Massengo. Subs: Simpson, Dasilva, Atkinson, O’Leary, Pring, Semenyo, Wells.

