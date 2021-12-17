The transfer window opens at the end of this month and the new boss has made it clear that there are areas within the squad that he would like to strengthen.

It is understood that a central defender remains high on his list of priorities, while the somewhat uncertain future of attacker Morgan Gibbs-White could also prompt a change in focus on the recruitment front.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom . Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

Gibbs-White, who has been United’s best and most consistent player since making the loan move from Wolves in September, had been linked with a return to Molineux such has been his excellent form with the Blades.

However, Heckingbottom, who leads his side to West London on Monday to take on Championship leaders Fulham, says he trusts in the squad that he has available to him now and would be happy with the quality within in if there were to be no further additions in January.

“Yes,” Heckingbottom told The Star, when asked if he was prepared for no new players coming in.

“I can't see that happening because everyone is in a different circumstance but that wouldn't concern me.

"I was looking forward to working with the players. They are a good group of players so if that happened and we are where we are now then I honestly believe in that group and I don't think we've seen them at their best yet.

"That's our job to try and push and make sure we finish the season stronger than we started, so no, that wouldn't concern me.”

The Blades boss also predicted that this could be a difficult window in which to do business as clubs continue to deal with the financial fall-out of a season without fans last year.