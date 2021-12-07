Femi Seriki, Iliman Ndiaye and Daniel Jebbison, now on loan at Burton Albion, were among those to make their senior debuts under Heckingbottom during the 44-year-old’s spell in caretaker charge last season.

Despite being told exploiting the talent within the academy forms part of the ownership’s new “strategic vision”, Heckingbottom is first and foremost focusing on trying to win promotion from the Championship.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Jebbison is one of Sheffield United's most exciting young players: Simon Bellis/ Sportimage

After winning three matches in a row, including their final one under Jokanovic’s stewardship, United are preparing for next week’s home game against Queens Park Rangers 10th in the table.

“I don’t want anyone to be distracted,” he said. “We want a competitive team.

“We could pick a really young team now. It probably wouldn’t win, but we could do it.

“The senior established players, they set the standard. The ones coming through, they have to follow those and show they can live up to them.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom wants to develop young talent: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

Rangers are fifth, six points ahead of United who are five outside of the play-off positions.