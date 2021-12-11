United enter Monday’s game against Queens Park Rangers unbeaten in four matches and having won all of their last three, including two since the 44-year-old’s appointment.

Speaking ahead of the meeting with Mark Warburton’s side, who began their preparations for the Championship clash in fifth, Heckingbottom said: “We need to believe in what we are doing. That self-belief is always going to be so important. I think the lads do and they’ve been showing they do."

After struggling for form at the beginning of the season, something both Heckingbottom and his predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic attributed to the manner of their relegation from the Premier League last term, United have been gathering momentum of late. Last weekend’s victory over Cardiff City lifted them to 10th; five points outside of the play-off positions ahead of the latest round of fixtures.

Although he is pleased with the attitude of his squad, particularly given they appeared to be lacking conviction before his appointment, Heckingbottom is still far from satisfied with aspects of their performances.

Despite being reduced to 10 men early in the second period, City still troubled United defensively with their aerial threat while Heckingbottom wants his team’s work without the ball to have the same intensity as when they are in possession.

