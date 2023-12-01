Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carl Asaba, the former Sheffield United striker turned popular pundit, has thrown his backing behind Paul Heckingbottom, insisting that the Blades boss should not be judged solely on results. Pressure mounted on Heckingbottom's shoulders again at the weekend when a sorry display in defeat to Bournemouth ruined the momentum they had built up before the international break.

A chorus of boos greeted the final whistle against the Cherries, amongst the supporters who hadn't left early, and the Blades boss will know he cannot afford too many more passive performances from his side as they look to defy the odds and survive in the Premier League this season. Next up for the Blades is a trip to bottom club Burnley - without a point at home so far this season and on the back of seven successive defeats in all competitions.

The game represents a good chance for the Blades to heap more misery on Vincent Kompany's side, who in turn know that victory will be enough to take them off the bottom of the table and breathe fresh life into their own survival bid. Speaking on the BBC's Blades Heaven podcast Asaba conceded that he sees the need for the Blades to improve their levels from the last couple of games - but that doesn't translate into wanting the manager to be sacked.

"I had a go at them about the Fulham match; it doesn’t mean I want them sacking," the former Blade insisted. "You see on Twitter: ‘Oh Asaba’s changed his tune’. I still want Hecky here and I still believe in them. You can disagree with things and want better, but it doesn’t mean you want them sacked. As part of our long-term plan, I think Hecky and Macca and Jack, they’re key. They’re developing the players and improving them.

"We can’t just have it on results, results, results. But that said, when I’m defending everyone at the start of the season, when we’re losing, saying you can see what they’re doing, the last couple of games I don’t think we’ve been the same team. And that needs addressing. It doesn’t need the manager sacking but we can all improve, in everything we do. There’s got to be some improvement because you do need a plan B.

"You may need to hold your hands up and say: ‘I want to play one style but I can’t, so let’s try something different. Or what we’re trying isn’t working’. It doesn’t mean you have to sack the manager. The last couple of games I think we can do better but I still want Paul there. I think he’s wonderful for the club, he knows everything we want. He wants his team attacking. He’s not been able to do it, in the last couple of games.