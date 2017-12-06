Sheffield United: Paul Coutts returns to the training ground

Paul Coutts has returned to Sheffield United as he begins his recovery from a season-ending injury.

The midfielder, who fractured his leg at Burton Albion nearly three weeks ago, paid a brief visit to the Championship club’s training complex earlier this month and was present again when Chris Wilder previewed Friday’s home game against Bristol City.

“It’s good to have Paul Coutts back in the building,” the United manager said. “He’s a good character. No disrespect to what goes on at home but I’m sure he wants to get back in amongst the boys. He enjoys being here and around the place.”

Coutts, wearing a lighter cast than the one he was originally fitted with before leaving hospital, is expected to be fit for the start of the 2018/19 campaign.