Sheffield United pair receive EFL recognition at award ceremony as Premier League draws closer

lliman Ndiaye and Anel Ahmedhodzic have been named in the Championship Team of the Season as Sheffield United draw closer to the Premier League.

By Joe Crann
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 21:20 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 21:21 BST

The Blades are seven points clear of third-placed Luton Town at this point in time, and are very much on track to secure a return to the top-flight in the coming weeks.

Despite their impressive campaign there were no individual award nominations for Paul Heckingbottom or his players at the EFL Awards in London, however Ndiaye and Ahmedhodzic were recognised for their efforts as they were named in the XI alongside a host of others that have impressed over the course of the 2022/23 season.

Ndiaye has made more appearances (48) across all competitions than any other player this season so far, and with 13 goals in the Championship he is United’s top scorer going into the final few games. Ahmedhodzic, meanwhile, has played 33 matches and scored four goals in what has been a very strong campaign in defence.

The other names in the XI are as follows:

Wilson, Roberts, Ahmedhodzic. Lockyer, Maatsen, Scott, Brownhill, Tella, Ndiaye, Akpom, Gyokeres.

lliman Ndiaye and Anel Ahmedhodzic of Sheffield United are in the Championship Team of the Season. (Andrew Yates / Sportimage)lliman Ndiaye and Anel Ahmedhodzic of Sheffield United are in the Championship Team of the Season. (Andrew Yates / Sportimage)
