Sheffield United pair joined by Sheffield Wednesday & Leeds United stars in Championship Team of the Week

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna

Sports Reporter

Published 28th Nov 2024, 16:30 BST

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday both picked up wins in their midweek Championship fixtures

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday both celebrated victories - and clean sheets - following their midweek Championship outings. The Blades won 3-0 against Oxford United and sit joint top of the table after 17 games, with Leeds United in first spot due to their superior goal difference.

The Owls won 2-0 at struggling Hull City in what proved to be the final game in charge for Tim Walter, who was sacked by the Tigers on Wednesday evening. Wednesday are 13th, but are one of four sides on 22 points alongside Norwich City, Swansea City and Bristol City.

Following the latest round of games, WhoScored have put together their latest Championship Team of the Week. Two Blades players have made the cut alongside one Sheffield Wednesday man while Leeds United, Burnley, QPR, Watford and Norwich City are also represented. Take a look...

WhoScored rating: 8.8

1. GK: Paul Nardi

WhoScored rating: 8.8 | Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 8.1

2. RB: Femi Seriki

WhoScored rating: 8.1 | Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 8.3

3. CB: CJ Egan-Riley

WhoScored rating: 8.3 Photo: Cameron Howard

WhoScored rating: 8.1

4. CB: Joe Rodon

WhoScored rating: 8.1 | Getty Images

