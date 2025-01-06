Sheffield United pair in Championship Team of the Week alongside Leeds United and Burnley men

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 6th Jan 2025

Sheffield United closed the gap on Championship leaders Leeds United on Saturday.

Two Sheffield United players have been rewarded for their efforts vs Watford with a place in the Championship Team of the Week. United ended their three-game winless run with a performance that made Chris Wilder emotional, securing a 2-1 victory at Vicarage Road for the Blades.

Gustavo Hamer opened the scoring for United on 13 minutes, timing his run perfectly to meet Callum O’Hare’s through ball before finishing emphatically beyond Daniel Bachmann. Jeremy Ngakia pulled level not long after but that only set the stage for Andre Brooks’ sensational winner, with the 21-year-old curling a wonderful long-range effort into the far corner.

United’s two goalscorers won the plaudits of supporters after full-time and they have also won a place in The Football League Paper’s Championship Team of the Week. Take a look below to see who joins them.

The stopper kept a clean sheet on Saturday as the Robins edged past Derby 1-0.

1. Max O'Leary (Bristol City)

The stopper kept a clean sheet on Saturday as the Robins edged past Derby 1-0. Photo: Dan Mullan

Holmes claimed the assist for Will Keane's equaliser as PNE drew 1-1 with Oxford United.

2. Duane Holmes (Preston North End)

Holmes claimed the assist for Will Keane's equaliser as PNE drew 1-1 with Oxford United. Photo: Matt McNulty

The centre-back was an absolute rock once again as Burnley kept another clean sheet during their 1-0 derby win against Blackburn.

3. CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley)

The centre-back was an absolute rock once again as Burnley kept another clean sheet during their 1-0 derby win against Blackburn. Photo: Molly Darlington

The former Claret scored Bristol City's winning goal during their 1-0 win against Derby.

4. Luke McNally (Bristol City)

The former Claret scored Bristol City's winning goal during their 1-0 win against Derby. Photo: Alex Davidson

