Two Sheffield United players have been rewarded for their efforts vs Watford with a place in the Championship Team of the Week. United ended their three-game winless run with a performance that made Chris Wilder emotional, securing a 2-1 victory at Vicarage Road for the Blades.

Gustavo Hamer opened the scoring for United on 13 minutes, timing his run perfectly to meet Callum O’Hare’s through ball before finishing emphatically beyond Daniel Bachmann. Jeremy Ngakia pulled level not long after but that only set the stage for Andre Brooks’ sensational winner, with the 21-year-old curling a wonderful long-range effort into the far corner.

United’s two goalscorers won the plaudits of supporters after full-time and they have also won a place in The Football League Paper’s Championship Team of the Week. Take a look below to see who joins them.

1 . Max O'Leary (Bristol City) The stopper kept a clean sheet on Saturday as the Robins edged past Derby 1-0. Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales

2 . Duane Holmes (Preston North End) Holmes claimed the assist for Will Keane's equaliser as PNE drew 1-1 with Oxford United. Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales

3 . CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley) The centre-back was an absolute rock once again as Burnley kept another clean sheet during their 1-0 derby win against Blackburn. Photo: Molly Darlington Photo Sales