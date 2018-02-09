Sheffield United: Ownership talks could hinge on wider agreement

HRH Prince Abdullah Bin Mosa’ad Abdulaziz Al Saud could be required to purchase property including Bramall Lane, the Steelphalt Academy and the Crookes development centre, if he wants to acquire complete control of Sheffield United, a statement issued by the Championship club has confirmed.

Prince Abdullah, who bought a 50 per cent stake five years ago, is holding talks with his fellow co-owner Kevin McCabe about taking sole charge of United’s footballing operations after triggering a clause contained within their original agreement last month.

Kevin McCabe � BLADES SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHY

But, according to an announcement released by United last night, that also includes a “provision...in certain circumstances” requiring the transfer of their stadium’s freehold and leasehold interests in other sites such as the training complex, Copthorne Hotel and nearby Enterprise Centre.

“His Royal Highness Prince Abdullah Bin Mosa’ad Abdulaziz Al Saud and Kevin McCabe are in discussions regarding the transfer of ownership and control and Sheffield United Football Club to the Prince,” the statement read.

“Sheffield United Football Club is part of the Blades Leisure Limited group, a joint venture between Sheffield United Limited, controlled by the McCabe family, and companies controlled by the Prince.”

Although discussions between McCabe and Prince Abdullah have yet to be concluded, manager Chris Wilder the rest of United’s coaching staff have been reassured their positions will not be affected whatever the final outcome.

Prince Abdullah with Kevin McCabe

“In response to a process commenced by Sheffield United Limited on 26th January, 2018 UTB LLC, a company controlled by the Prince, served a notice exercising an option to purchase the remaining 50 per cent of Blades Leisure from Sheffield United Limited.

“Both parties are currently in negotiation...and hope to come to a final settlement in the near future.”