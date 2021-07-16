Sheffield United: Owner's homeland considering innovative bid

If the proposal comes to fruition, it would mark a further strengthening of the two country’s footballing ties with the Supercoppa Italiana twice being staged in the Middle Eastern kingdom until returning home last year.

Although Prince Abdullah no longer holds a ministerial position - he was required to relinquish his seat on Bramall Lane’s board of directors until leaving the role - the 56-year-old still retains strong connections with the sport in his homeland. Jan van Winckel, one of his most trusted advisors and an influential figure in the United World project, has served as the Saudi Arfabian Football Federation’s technical director.

According to reports, Saudi Arabia has hired a consultancy firm based in the United States to investigate the possibility of launching what would be a pioneering proposal to FIFA. A number of countries in Africa have also been mooted as potential partners, but there are concerns about their ability to build the required infrastructure following the Covid-19 pandemic.

H.R.H Prince Abdullah bin Mosa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Sa'ud speaks at a press conference introducing the new owners of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture date: 19th September 2019. Picture credit should read: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Italy have been approached after they also expressed an interest in hosting the tournament.