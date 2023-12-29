Sheffield United owners bring in specialist firm to help sell the club

Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah has been trying to sell the club but hasn't found it easy so far

Having struggled to find a buyer for Sheffield United who hasn't ended up involved in questionable dealings, Prince Abdullah has revealed that a specialist copany have been brought in to aid the sale of the club.

Henry Mauriss, the American businessman who failed with a bid to buy Sheffield United last year, is in jail in California for wire fraud and the most recent businessman to attempt a takeover, Dozy Mmobuosi, is currently being sued in the US for fraud.

Much has been made of the failure of the club to attract a serious buyer and with the current ownership admitting that they cannot sustain spending in the long term, attempts are being made to speed up the process,

Speaking to fans Youtube channel Blades Ramble, Prince Abdullah explained part of the reason why a sale has not yet come to fruition and that help is at hand.

"The price, when you set the price you don't just set the price you wish or the price you want, you go to the past transactions and you see what parameters were used to set the price and you follow the past few sales in the Premier League and the Championship and you use the same multiples used in those sales," he said. "Of course, recently because before how we in the past one and a half years had requests to buy the club and we talked with them directly but now we have signed with a financial institution, a very good one, to represent us in any sale.

"They, of course, made their own due diligence and they came up with a price range which is we agreed to, it's an educated price range so I don't think that's a problem. We just signed with them a few weeks ago and they will start in January. We will find out in the next few months unless of course something happens and there is a chance we could reach an agreement with one of the people we have been talking to. But I think it's safe to say if anything will happen it will happen in the next few months.

On the struggles to find a buyer as yet, he added: "Why so hard to sell? It's not like selling a car, there is a limited pool of people. You could be lucky and find five buyers competing to buy a club in one minute and then another time you don't attract any buyers.

"From what I hear, because many Championship clubs are not doing very well, many of them are for sale. There are more clubs for sale than you would imagine - in the Premier League and in the Championship. I really believe, maybe I am biased and maybe I am talking from my heart but how could anyone look at the clubs in the Championship and the Premier League and not think Sheffield United is one of the best clubs to buy.

"Very few clubs match us when it comes to history. Very few clubs match us when you talk about fans' loyalty. With all due respect let's talk about Premier League clubs, pick an example Bournemuth, Bournemouth is a club that is doing very well but look at the fanbase for Bournemouth and for Sheffield United.