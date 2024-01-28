Sheffield United 'open to selling' key man as Chris Wilder makes his mark in transfer market
The January transfer window shuts on February 1 and it could be a busy few days for Sheffield United
Sheffield United are reportedly open to the idea of selling Wes Foderingham before the end of the January transfer window. The Blades secured the addition of Ivo Grbic from Atletico Madrid earlier this week and the Croatian stepped straight into the starting line-up to take on Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup on Saturday.
Manager Chris Wilder is expected to stick with Grbic between the sticks on Tuesday as the Blades return to Premier League action against Crystal Palace, despite conceding five against the Seagulls. What that means for Foderingham, who had been the Blades' number one prior to Grbic, remains to be seen.
However, according to journalist Alan Nixon, the Blades are keen to offload the goalkeeper before the end of the window. Foderingham's contract at Bramall Lane expires at the end of the current season and United are more than aware that the next few days could be their last chance to sell him for a fee.
As such, the report claims United will sell should the right offer be made for the 33-year-old, who has been in South Yorkshire since joining from Rangers in 2020. The stopper has made 103 appearances for the club in that time, with last season's promotion to the Premier League being a clear highlight.
However, he has been part of a defensive unit that has struggled to find traction in the Premier League and despite making more saves than another goalkeeper, he has shipped 51 goals in 21 outings, keeping just one clean sheet along the way. Of course, the blame for such a woeful record does not solely belong to Foderingham, but Wilder will be hoping the change in goalkeeper can at least help to stem the flow somewhat, with the club known to be looking for defensive reinforcements before the February 1 deadline.