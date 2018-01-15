Sheffield United: On-loan defender Cameron Carter-Vickers returns to parent club Tottenham Hotspur

Cameron Carter-Vickers has returned to Spurs from his loan spell at Bramall Lane, Sheffield United have this evening confirmed.

The USA international scored on his debut for United in victory at Bolton, and made 17 appearances for United in total.

Blades boss Chris Wilder said: "We thank Cam for his contribution in the first half of the campaign and Spurs for loaning him to us - we hope both feel the loan spell was beneficial."

The 20-year-old, born in Southend, earned He earned his first full cap for the USA in November.