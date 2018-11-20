Sheffield United: On-loan Blades midfielder Regan Slater ‘shocked’ by first goals for Carlisle United

Sheffield United’s on-loan teenage midfielder Regan Slater has spoken of his shock after scoring his first goals in the Football League against Swindon Town.

The 19-year-old bagged a brace at the County Ground in Carlisle’s 4-0 win in League Two over the weekend.

Regan Slater in action for Sheffield United during pre-season. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

His performance also earned him a place in the EFL Team of the Week as Carlisle secured their third win in four matches.

Speaking to the News and Star, Slater said: “I was just so surprised. It fell beautifully and I couldn’t have written it any better.

“The way the ball was bobbling and bouncing around, to then get that connection and see it hit the back of the net was a great feeling.

“I didn’t quite know what to do, I was so shocked. And when I scored my second, one of the boys in the corner nipped me to make sure I wasn’t dreaming.”

The Blades youngster joined John Sheridan’s side in the summer on a season-long loan to continue his development and play league football.

“In training I seem to be able to find the back of the net now and again but in a game it’s not something I’ve been able to do,” Slater added.

“It’s something I need to work more on because in the past I’ve not been clinical enough. Scoring is massive for my confidence to take into the next game.”