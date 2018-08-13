Sheffield United: Oliver Norwood signs - here's everything you need to know

Sheffield United have signed 27-year-old midfielder Oliver Norwood from Brighton on a loan deal that will become permanent in January.

The Northern Ireland international joins Chris Wilder's side for a reported £2million fee after securing back-to-back promotions in the last two seasons with Brighton and Fulham.

Oliver Norwood signs on loan ahead of a permanent deal in January.

After appearing in Fulham's play-off final win at Wembley whilst on loan last season, Blades fans will be hoping Norwood makes it a hat-trick in their push for promotion to the top flight.

With five goals in 41 appearances for the Cottagers last season, Norwood meets Wilder's criteria of signing players with Championship experience having also played for Huddersfield and Reading.

Hull City were also keen to sign Norwood and reportedly had four bids rejected earlier in the window.

Norwood may feature against ex-United boss Nigel Adkins' side as they meet in the EFL Cup tomorrow.

He came through the ranks at Manchester United before sealing his switch to Huddersfield in 2012 in the search of first team football and has been capped 53 times by Northern Ireland.

Norwood is expect to fill the gap left by Lee Evans' departure to Wigan Athletic, and has a reputation as a set-piece specialist so will add more attacking threat to the Blades.

United's assistant manager Alan Knill has worked with the midfielder before at Scunthorpe, where Norwood was sent on loan during his time with the Red Devils.

Here's what his managers past and present had to say...

Former Reading boss Jaap Stam: "Everybody knows that Oli is a very good player, an international who has proven himself for Reading and for his country."

Chris Wilder: "This is a fantastic capture for us.

"Oli has great ability, is a great age and will make us stronger. He complements our squad and our transfer business over the course of the summer window."

Brighton manager Chris Hughton: "Ollie was one of our promotion-winning team in 2016-17 and will rightly be remembered as part of that historic team which took the club to the Premier League.

"He is keen to play regular senior football and this move to Sheffield United provides him that opportunity. On behalf of everyone at the club I'd like to thank Ollie for his efforts and wish him all the very best for the future."

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic: "Oliver Norwood is an important player for myself and my team, it's simple as I use him in many games.

"He's shown a high level of professionalism and he's a very good player.

"I know he is quiet and does his job well."