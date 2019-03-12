Sheffield United: Oliver Norwood not in Northern Ireland squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood has not been named in the Northern Ireland squad for upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers for ‘personal reasons.’

Norwood has been one of the driving forces behind the excellent season for the Blades, since his arrival from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer, initially on loan.

But he will not be part of the Northern Ireland squad for the qualifers with Estonia and Belarus later this month due to personal reasons.

The Blades will be represented in Michael O’Neill’s squad with striker Conor Washington receiving a call-up.