Sheffield United: Oliver Norwood gives The Blades a huge boost as they prepare to face Leeds United

Oliver Norwood has been praised for his discipline after avoiding the caution which would have ruled him out of Saturday's crucial match against Leeds.

The Sheffield United midfielder entered Tuesday win over Brentford one yellow card away from suspension after accumulating nine since the start of the campaign.

But with Norwood negotiating safe passage through that match, the 10 booking threshold no longer applies because his club have played 37 Championship games.

"The discipline Ollie showed, I thought, was tremendous," Chris Wilder, the United manager, said. "In very difficult circumstances as well."

Wilder was referring to the fact United played the majority of the match with only 10 men following Gary Madine's sending-off. The striker, on loan from Cardiff City, will miss the meeting with Marcelo Bielsa's side, together with United's fixtures against Bristol City and Preston North End.

Norwood's penalty, coupled with David McGoldrick's late header, ensured third-placed United remained only two points behind their rivals from West Yorkshire.

"That (discipline) has got to continue," Wilder said. "Bash was on a booking, the discipline he showed was excellent.

"Then there was the defending from the rest of the lads, from Jack (O'Connell), John Egan, Enda Stevens and George (Baldock). They showed great discipline and focus."