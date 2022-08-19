News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out

Sheffield United: Oli McBurnie, Reda Khadra and a toss-up between two stars - Predicted Blades XI to face Blackburn Rovers

Sheffield United return to Bramall Lane tomorrow evening to face the early league leaders Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane.

By Danny Hall
Friday, 19th August 2022, 5:46 pm

After their midweek win over Sunderland, United are both buoyed with confidence and troubled by fitness and fatigue concerns ahead of the meeting with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

With Billy Sharp joining the likes of Ciaran Clark, Ben Osborn and Jack O’Connell on the Blades’ injury list, we tasked our man to come up with the side he would send out to face Rovers at Bramall Lane.

This is what he picked, including a familiar face for Rovers and what will be seen by some fans as a somewhat controversial choice …

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

1. Sheffield, England, 17th August 2022. Paul Heckingbottom manager of Sheffield Utd applauds his fans after the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture credit should read: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

Paul Heckingbottom, manager of Sheffield United will send his side out to face Blackburn Rovers: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

Photo: Lexy Ilsley

Photo Sales

2. Wes Foderingham

United's only fit and senior goalkeeper would start anyway but especially considering Adam Davies' injury

Photo: SUFC

Photo Sales

3. George Baldock

United’s only fit and recognised right-back will line up against Rovers

Photo: Marc Atkins

Photo Sales

4. Anel Ahmedhodzic

What a signing this lad looks. It takes a lot to keep Chris Basham on the bench but a goal and assist from centre-half against Sunderland was a special performance

Photo: Isaac Parkin

Photo Sales
Oli McBurnieBramall LaneBlackburn RoversChris Holt
Next Page
Page 1 of 3