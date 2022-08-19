After their midweek win over Sunderland, United are both buoyed with confidence and troubled by fitness and fatigue concerns ahead of the meeting with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

With Billy Sharp joining the likes of Ciaran Clark, Ben Osborn and Jack O’Connell on the Blades’ injury list, we tasked our man to come up with the side he would send out to face Rovers at Bramall Lane.

This is what he picked, including a familiar face for Rovers and what will be seen by some fans as a somewhat controversial choice …

1. Sheffield, England, 17th August 2022. Paul Heckingbottom manager of Sheffield Utd applauds his fans after the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture credit should read: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage Paul Heckingbottom, manager of Sheffield United will send his side out to face Blackburn Rovers: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage Photo: Lexy Ilsley Photo Sales

2. Wes Foderingham United's only fit and senior goalkeeper would start anyway but especially considering Adam Davies' injury Photo: SUFC Photo Sales

3. George Baldock United’s only fit and recognised right-back will line up against Rovers Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

4. Anel Ahmedhodzic What a signing this lad looks. It takes a lot to keep Chris Basham on the bench but a goal and assist from centre-half against Sunderland was a special performance Photo: Isaac Parkin Photo Sales