After being drafted into Senegal’s squad for the tournament in Qatar, Ndiaye could start the reigning African champions’ meeting with Holland after Sadio Mane was forced to withdraw because of a hamstring injury.

Davies is expected to feature on the bench when Wales face the USA but McBurnie, who is recovering from hernia surgery, told The Star he is still jealous of the goalkeeper and his strike-partner Ndiaye.

“I’ll have a bit of envy, yes,” he said. “But only in a good way. I hope they go out there and do great and I’m sure they will. I know they’re capable of it.

“Everyone here is going to be cheering them on. It must be amazing to be out there, representing your country and they deserve it because they earnt it. Everyone else who has played for their country and who isn’t involved in it is going to be wishing they were. And they are.”

Capped by Scotland at international level, McBurnie was coy about who he will be supporting in the Middle East after Steve Clarke’s men failed to qualify. But having seen injury cost him a place in the former Chelsea defender’s plans for last term’s European Championships, he hopes his form this season will lead to a recall when Scotland begin the bid to reach the 2024 edition in March.

“Hopefully I’m back in the manager’s thoughts,” said McBurnie, who like Ndiaye has scored nine goals for United since August. “Once the surgery is healed, I can look to try and push on. The only way to force my way back in is to do well for us, United, and that’s what’s uppermost in my thoughts.

“I missed out on the last Euros because of a broken foot and that was tough to take. But I get on with the staff and they’ll give me the odd phone call, to keep in touch and see how things are going which is really good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United duo Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Adam Davies of Wales has travelled to the World Cup with Wales: Huw Fairclough/Getty Images