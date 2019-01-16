Sheffield United: Old boss Neil Warnock remembers 'brilliant' dressing room row between two Blades players in light of Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic and Aboubakar Kamara bust-up

Neil Warnock, the former Sheffield United manager, has recalled a 'brilliant' dressing room fight between two Blades stars from his time at Bramall Lane.

Warnock, now of Cardiff, told TalkSPORT the story of an altercation between Paul Devlin and Marcus Bent from his time at United, after news of a similar bust-up involving Fulham duo Aleksandar Mitrovic and Aboubakar Kamara hit the headlines.

Reports, emerged of the duo being involved in a heated row at Fulham's training ground gym last week as the club battle to stay up, and had to be seperated by teammates.

And, speaking on TalkSPORT this morning, Warnock said: “I remember at Sheffield United – I think it was Paul Devlin and Marcus Bent.

“They were saying something after a game and he [Bent] shouted something. Old Devs was always on a short fuse. He was a super lad, like.

“I could see them – Devs was walking across to him but Bent carried on, so he just headbutted him!

Marcus Bent (Getty)

“All the lads were shouting but said, ‘just leave them to it, leave them to it, it’s brilliant!’

“They’re both good lads, but you do get things happening like that in the dressing room.

“I wish we’d got Mitrovic and Kamara.”

Warnock also referenced the Bent/Devlin incident in his autobiography, 'Made in Sheffield'.

Paul Devlin (Getty)

“They had a confrontation on the pitch and were still slagging each other off in the dressing room after the game," he wrote.

“Marcus put his face next to Devlin’s and yelled at him. 'Uh-oh', I thought, 'shouldn’t do that'.

“But it was too late. Devlin tilted his head back and butted him. Smashed his nose. Blood everywhere. It was brilliant.”