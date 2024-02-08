Sheffield United not motivated by Luton Town revenge bid after Boxing Day turning point
Chris Wilder insists that Sheffield United are not motivated by revenge this weekend when they travel to fellow strugglers Luton Town looking to give their survival bid a huge shot in the arm. The Blades have won only once in all competitions since their Boxing Day defeat to the Hatters, in the FA Cup against League Two side Gillingham.
In contrast Luton's only defeat in their seven games since December 26 came at home to Chelsea and they enter Saturday's game against United having scored eight goals in their last two games, a 4-0 hammering of Brighton before a topsy-turvy 4-4 draw away at Newcastle. United were 2-1 up on Boxing Day against the Hatters before two own goals handed their relegation rivals a big victory, just days after the late heartbreak of a 97th-minute equaliser for Aston Villa at Villa Park.
"We've got to be clinical," said Wilder ahead of the trip to Kenilworth Road. "You can't afford to chuck points away and we did that in the space of about four or five days. We should have come away with the win from Villa, and the Luton game we got ourselves back off the canvas and in front before two own goals.
"I wouldn't say it's revenge or owing one ... we want to go there and play well. Have a good shape about us, in and out of possession. The players know what they're going into, who they're up against and what environment we're going into. And we have got to play well, be clinical and make sure we don't open it up for teams like we did against Villa."