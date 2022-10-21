Sargent, who has scored eight goals in 17 appearances so far this term, was withdrawn midway through Tuesday’s defeat to Luton Town after being kicked on the back of a leg. Losing the 22-year-old would have dealt a blow to Norwich’s hopes of arresting the slump in form which has seen them lose all of their last three outings; a run which sees them enter the contest a point behind United.

But speaking at his club’s Colney training base, Smith told reporters he is confident that Sargent will take part in a match which pits fourth against sixth in the Championship table.

Former United midfielder Kieran Dowell, a member the team Paul Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder led into the Premier League four seasons ago, has laryngitis while left-back Sam Byram is struggling with a hip issue. His likely replacement, Kenny McLean is facing a three match ban after being dismissed in midweek but Norwich have appealed that decision.

Adam Idah, Jacob Sorensen and Jon Rowe complete Smith’s list of absentees, alongside Andrew Omobamidele, whose Republic of Ireland team mates Enda Stevens and Ciaran Clark are set to miss out for United.

Heckingbottom, who made 16 outings for Norwich during his own playing career, could be without eight more senior names including the suspended Wes Foderingham while striker Oli McBurnie is being coaxed through a hernia problem before undergoing surgery during the World Cup break.

Norwich City's Josh Sargent is set to feature against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane: Adam Davy/PA Wire.