Sheffield United: Norwich City make signing before Saturday’s showdown with The Blades

Norwich City have unveiled French teeenager William Hondermarck has their latest new signing ahead of this weekend's game against Sheffield United.

The midfielder's arrival was confirmed after he appeared for his new club during an under-23's fixture with Leicester City.

Hondermarck, aged 18, had also reportedly attracted interest from Brentford and Dundee United after impressing for Drogheda in the League of Ireland First Division.

"It feels like a dream," he said. "To have the chance to be involved in an environment like this is amazing for me.

"I’ve had a really successful trial period here. It’s been hard work with the quality and double sessions, but I’ve enjoyed every minute so far."

Although City manager Daniel Farke is unlikely to pitch Hondermarck into action on Saturday, the German does expect Emiliano Buendía to face Chris Wilder's side.

The Argentine suffered a suspected dead leg during Friday night's win over Birmingham City but Farke later dismissed claims the injury is serious.

Timm Klose, the Swiss defender, returned to Carrow Road over the weekend to continue his recovery from a knee complaint.