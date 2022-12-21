Although North America is now viewed as the most fertile ground for clubs hunting for new investors, the Middle Eastern business community has been Sheffield United owner HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s primary focus since taking control at Bramall Lane.

The Saudi Arabian royal, who is understood to be in advanced talks about selling United to an as yet unnamed buyer, held talks with the Bin Laden family about helping to fund his project soon after winning a High Court battle against predecessor Kevin McCabe in 2019. Although those discussions did not eventually bear fruit, The Star was told that individuals involved with sports and media in the Kingdom were also approached about bankrolling United’s push to establish themselves at Premier League level. Like the Bin Ladens, whose wealth stems from construction, they also failed to push through a deal. But sources with knowledge of the process confirmed negotiations reached an advanced stage before being complicated by the deteriorating relationship between Prince Abdullah and McCabe. However, neither of the parties involved deliberately scuppered the proposed deal.

United World, the company which governs Prince Abdullah’s global portfolio of sporting interests, runs a football team in Dubai which is believed to have introduced the 57-year-old to other like-minded individuals from the region.

Henry Mauriss, an entrepreneur from California where Prince Abdullah is thought to still own a home, came close to completing a takeover of United earlier this season before his efforts fell through amid claims that he had failed to provide the necessary paperwork to the English Football League.

Prince Abdullah spoke with another group of North Americans, ALK Capital, soon after winning his legal battle with McCabe. Previously involved with the MLS franchise in Salt Lake, ALK, fronted by Alan Pace, had been set to buy United if McCabe had triumphed. Despite opening a line of communication with representatives acting on behalf of Prince Abdullah in an attempt to salvage their buyout following Mr Justice Fancourt’s verdict. But when this proved impossible, they eventually bought Burnley instead.

Second placed United moved to within three points of the Lancastrians in the Championship table after beating Wigan Athletic earlier this week.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy in front of fans after winning the World Cup final between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, where Sheffield United's owner visited: P Photo/Martin Meissner

Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at Bramall Lane: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

