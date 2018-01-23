Sheffield United: No Sharp exit for Blades skipper Billy

Sheffield United are unlikely to let skipper Billy Sharp leave Bramall Lane, The Star understands, after the striker was linked with a loan move in the January transfer window.

Sharp fired 30 goals last season as United stormed to the League One title and has hit the target eight times this term.

But with Leon Clarke leading the line - his 15 goals making him the Championship’s joint-top scorer alongside Derby’s Matej Vydra - and James Wilson scoring on his full debut at Norwich on Saturday, 31-year-old Sharp has only played in the FA Cup win at Ipswich since the turn of the year.

Rumours on social media subsequently linked Sharp with loan moves elsewhere, with Bradford City amongst the clubs suggested, but Blades boss Chris Wilder is keen to keep his club captain at Bramall Lane as his side look to consolidate their push for promotion to the Premier League.

Speaking after the 2-1 win at Carrow Road, which saw United remain sixth in the table, Wilder said: “There are a few lads who weren’t involved who have every right to be a bit disappointed.

“But they will be.

“We just wanted to change things around a little bit here, for this one, and the lads did well.

“But, as I’ve always said, it’s not about an eleven, it’s about the group. Some of those haven’t done anything wrong.

“My captain [Sharp] isn’t getting many games at the minute. But everyone has an important part to play if we want to do what we believe we can.”

Meanwhile, Ched Evans stepped up his recovery from injury last night by playing an hour in United’s U23s victory at Ipswich Town. Jordan Hallam and Tyler Smith scored in a 2-0 win at Portman Road.