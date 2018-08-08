Sheffield United: 'No regrets over team selection at Boro' insists Blades manager Chris Wilder

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder insists he has no regrets over his team selection for Tuesday night's 3-0 defeat at Middlesbrough.

Wilder, whose side lost their opening game at home to Swansea, shipped three goals in the first 25 minutes at the Riverside and slipped to the bottom of the Championship table, albeit on goal difference and having played a game more than most of their divisional rivals.

Much of the talk on the terraces and social media after the Boro defeat concerned Wilder's team selection, after he kept faith with the side that was beaten by Swansea on the opening day.

An improved second-half showing, aided by impetus offered by attacking midfielders Mark Duffy and Ben Woodburn, suggested that changes may be made for Saturday's trip to QPR, but Wilder defended his decision to persevere with John Lundstram, Lee Evans and John Fleck in midfield for the second game in succession.

"I have no regrets about the selection," the Blades boss said.

"It's the nature of the game that there's going to be questions when we get beat, but why would I not pick the best team, the team I thought was best suited to playing the game?

Frustration for Leon Clarke

"What it does do is open it up, to make sure I pick the right team on Saturday. That's part of my job, and I'm quite looking forward to this period.

"It's quite easy to manage when it's going well, and we've done well over the last two years.

"But there will be questions from the fans about picking the right team, and we have to do better and show what we're all about. I quite like these periods, as I say... I liked the one two years ago when we lost three games out of four, and came steaming back."

In that season, of course, United recovered from going bottom of the table to win the league with 100 points, but this time around expectations aren't quite as lofty for the majority of supporters.

Goals from Martin Braithwaite, Aden Flint and Stewart Downing condemned them to defeat at the Riverside and after United were thwarted in their attempts to sign Martyn Waghorn, Wilder expects any additions before tomorrow's transfer deadline to arrive on loan.

"It looked to everyone in the stadium that we don't work on set-pieces against us, and we do," Wilder said after Braithwaite and Flint both netted from corners.

"They all have a job to do and if they switch off, or don't have a desire to match up, then we're going to get punished. And we were royally punished at Boro."