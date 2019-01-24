Sheffield United: No fresh injuries for Blades ahead of Norwich City trip as Chris Wilder admits Gary Madine and Kieran Dowell could start

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has no fresh injury worries ahead of the trip to automatic promotion rivals Norwich City this weekend.

The United manager, who insisted that his Blades side won’t travel to Norfolk intent on settling for a point against Daniel Farke’s second-placed Canaries, also admitted that starting new boys Gary Madine and Kieran Dowell is ‘an option’ as his side look to leapfrog their hosts back into the automatic promotion places.

"The same group will travel down there as last weekend,” confirmed Wilder, whose side lost 1-0 at Swansea on Saturday evening.

“Credit has to go to the fitness, conditioning and recruitment work we do for the fact we’re healthy. To have 24 players available is great and does give us options, and we’d rather have that than the physio room packed full of players who are unavailable.”

Madine and Dowell both came off the bench at the Liberty Stadium and on the prospect of one, or both, starting, Wilder admitted: "Behind closed doors, unless someone has been watching that is, they've been training really well. We have that option.