Sheffield United: ‘No excuses’ for Blades fringe players’ below-par display in FA Cup defeat insists debutant Kean Bryan

Kean Bryan insists Sheffield United's fringe players can have ‘no excuses’ for their below-par performance in Sunday’s FA Cup defeat to Barnet.

Bryan made his debut against the National League side in a 1-0 defeat, thanks to the impressive Shaquille Coulthirst’s penalty in the first half, as one of ten changes made by boss Chris Wilder.

No-one, however, staked a claim to retain their place this weekend when United return to Championship action against Queens Park Rangers at Bramall Lane, and the former Manchester City youngster admitted: “We should be beating Barnet. No disrespect to them, but the team we had out there had a lot of experience and we should be beating a team like Barnet.

“We can’t look for excuses. We were not ready when called upon. It was a really bad day at the office.

Hopefully, we learn from it and go forward. I don’t think the gaffer will let this affect the league. He is a big voice in the changing room and he won’t let it slip.”

Bryan, whose start to life at Bramall Lane has been disrupted by injury and illness issues, played 74 minutes against Darren Currie's men before making way for Chris Basham.

Kean Bryan of Sheffield Utd: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“I am so happy to be here,” the 22-year-old added.

“The lads are flying in the league and it is tough for me because I have had injuries. I won’t be straight in the team and I have to wait for an opportunity, and be ready when it comes.

“My first game in six months was a tough one for me, but I had been training hard to get this moment.

“But I have made my debut. That is the only positive I can take. I have stepped out at Bramall Lane. Hopefully in the future, performances will be a lot better.”