Sheffield United: No complaints from Chris Wilder as Blades are well beaten by Wolves

Chris Wilder admits he had no complaints after his side were beaten comfortably by Championship leaders Wolves at Molineux tonight.

Two goals in the first half hour from Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota and a second-half free-kick from Ivan Cavaleiro ensured that Wolves opened up an 11-point lead at the top of the table.

And United manager Wilder, whose side had to play the final 17 minutes with 10 men after goalkeeper Simon Moore was sent off for a challenge on Jota, admitted the visitors had been beaten by the better team.

Wilder said: "We have got no complaints. They are a fantastic side and they have done it to other teams as much as they have done it to us.

"We stuck as it and tried to find a way to get back but they had too much for us on the day. I take my hat off to the players that they have got and where they are going.

"But I have got to say when we stepped into the division people talked about this happening to us every three or four games and it has taken until February 3 for someone to do that to us.

"No-one has done that to us all season so credit to my players in terms of what they have done for the previous 25 games, and credit to the opposition and the way that they played.

"No heads dropped out there, because if heads drop that turns into a four, five or six defeat if they did and they didn't.

"It was important that my players stuck in and they did that. It is no disgrace to lose to a team who are one of the best Championship teams there has been for a long, long time."