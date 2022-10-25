The Spaniard, previously of Huddersfield Town and Olympiacos, was identified as owner Lai Guochuan’s preferred choice to replace Steve Bruce following the former Newcastle and Sheffield Wednesday chief’s departure earlier this month.

Talks between Corberan and officials acting on the Chinese businessman’s behalf intensified over the weekend, when Albion’s troubled start to the campaign continued when they were beaten by Millwall.

That result left them 23rd in the Championship table, after winning only two of their 16 outings so far since August.

Although Corberan worked for Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds, it was not until he took charge of Town that he rose to prominence; guiding them into the play-off final last term where they succumbed to Nottingham Forest. After subsequently resigning his position, Corberan moved to the Karaiskakis Stadium before being quickly sacked by the Greek giants’ president Evangelos Marinakis, who also controls Forest.

Town took four points from their two matches against United’s during the previous campaign, winning at Bramall Lane during the reign of Paul Heckingbottom’s predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic before drawing with the 44-year-old side in West Yorkshire.

Despite making a flying start to the season, entering the international break three points clear of season place, United have slipped to fifth after failing to win since. They were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Albion earlier this term, losing 1-0 in the Midlands.

Carlos Corberan is set to renew his rivalry with Sheffield United