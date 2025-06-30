Sheffield United have announced a sports betting company as their main sponsor for the 2025/26 season.

The Blades will have Midnite as their front-of-shirt sponsor for the upcoming season and the new deal will include the company’s logo being branded on men’s and women’s first team shirts, training tops and adult replica shirts.

The betting company, which was also the official betting partner of the 2025 World Snooker Championships, will also be displayed around Bramall Lane, on the matchday programme and be seen across the club’s social media platforms.

Head of Commercial for Sheffield United, Paul Fielder, said: “We’re pleased to welcome Midnite as our principal partner for the 2025-26 season. They’ve shown a clear commitment to working with the club and its supporters and we’ve been impressed by their thoughtful and collaborative approach.

“We look forward to developing the partnership over the season and providing Blades fans with some memorable moments along the way.”

Midnite will introduce the ‘Midnite Premium Seat Upgrade’ in the upcoming season, where two season ticket holders will be drawn at random at every men’s home game to have the chance to experience a game in the Tony Currie suite.

Vice President of Growth at Midnite, Jonathan Shaw, said: “It’s a privilege for Midnite to become principal partner of Sheffield United for the coming season. The club has a proud history and a strong connection with its supporters and we’re committed to helping make this a memorable season for Blades fans.

“We’re looking forward to working with the club and its supporters throughout the season.”

The club have moved on from last season’s cryptocurrency shirt sponsor, Maneki, which was also the principal sponsor for the club.