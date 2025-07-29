The latest Sheffield United news as the club targets a retirn to the Premier League in its first season under new boss Ruben Selles.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blades striker Kieffer Moore is a target for newly promoted Wrexham, who are aiming to be as competitive as possible after achieving three promotions on the bounce.

The Welsh side, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are willing to offer the 32-year-old more than the £30,000 a week he earns at Bramall Lane, according to Alan Nixon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been reported that any deal for the Welsh centre forward would cost Wrexham up to £4m and their interest has been confirmed by manager Phil Parkinson.

"Kieffer's under contract at Sheffield United. He's one of a number of players we've looked at over the summer," Parkinson said.

"Like I said, the landscape changes in the transfer market very quickly from one week to the next. We're looking at lots of options here and abroad."

Wrexham have already been shopping in Sheffield this summer after securing the signing of Sheffield Wednesday’s 2023 League One play-off hero Josh Windass after he left the Owls as a free agent when his contract at S6 was mutually terminated by the player and club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades will be wary about how the promoted side performs as they are not willing to make up the numbers this season and have been aggressive in the market this summer, even holding talks with legendary Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Premier League striker linked to S2 set for Rangers move

Selles and the club have been looking to bring in young talent to supplement the squad this summer, with a number of young attacking players linked to S2.

But Tottenham youngster Mikey Moore, who has been linked with a loan move to Sheffield United according to TBR Football, now looks likely to move to Scottish side Rangers.

It would have been a significant coup for the club as 17-year-old Moore has been tipped for a bright future in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngster has already played 21 games for the Premier League club, scoring one goal in the Europa League.

With striker Moore attracting interest from Championship sides, the Blades will be on the lookout for reinforcements to help them push on after missing out on promotion last season.