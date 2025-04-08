Sheffield United 'wobble' no big deal as Blades, Leeds United and Burnley make final push
Phil Jagielka has offered his take on Sheffield United’s chances of promotion as the Championship’s top sides prepare to enter the business end of the season.
With just a handful of games remaining, it’s hard to predct the two from three that will gain an automatic place back in the Premier League, with Burnley and Sheffield United currently occupying those spots, while Leeds United are within touching distance themselves.
Watch the video for the former England international’s view on the run in.
Jagielka was speaking as part of the SkyBet EFL’s Every Minute Matters campaign where he ran the 7k distance between Bramall Lane and Hillsborough.
Launched in May 2024 by Sky Bet in partnership with the British Heart Foundation, the groundbreaking Every Minute Matters campaign is on a mission to raise £3 million for the BHF and recruit 270,000 people to learn CPR. Since the campaign launched it has successfully inspired 235,000 people to start learning CPR.
To learn CPR in just 15 minutes, visit https://revivr.bhf.org.uk/efl
