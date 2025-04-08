Sheffield United 'wobble' no big deal as Blades, Leeds United and Burnley make final push

Chris Holt
By Chris Holt

Sports Editor

Published 8th Apr 2025, 14:51 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 15:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sheffield United suffered defeat to Oxford United on Saturday but there are no fears that it will derail their promotion push

Phil Jagielka has offered his take on Sheffield United’s chances of promotion as the Championship’s top sides prepare to enter the business end of the season.

With just a handful of games remaining, it’s hard to predct the two from three that will gain an automatic place back in the Premier League, with Burnley and Sheffield United currently occupying those spots, while Leeds United are within touching distance themselves.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Watch the video for the former England international’s view on the run in.

IN THE RUNNING: Phil Jagielka running the Sheffield United to Sheffield Wednesday leg of the Sky Bet EFL Every Minute Matters Relay (Image: Ben Queenborough/JMP)IN THE RUNNING: Phil Jagielka running the Sheffield United to Sheffield Wednesday leg of the Sky Bet EFL Every Minute Matters Relay (Image: Ben Queenborough/JMP)
IN THE RUNNING: Phil Jagielka running the Sheffield United to Sheffield Wednesday leg of the Sky Bet EFL Every Minute Matters Relay (Image: Ben Queenborough/JMP) | (Image: Ben Queenborough/JMP)

Jagielka was speaking as part of the SkyBet EFL’s Every Minute Matters campaign where he ran the 7k distance between Bramall Lane and Hillsborough.

Launched in May 2024 by Sky Bet in partnership with the British Heart Foundation, the groundbreaking Every Minute Matters campaign is on a mission to raise £3 million for the BHF and recruit 270,000 people to learn CPR. Since the campaign launched it has successfully inspired 235,000 people to start learning CPR.

To learn CPR in just 15 minutes, visit https://revivr.bhf.org.uk/efl

Related topics:Phil JagielkaLeeds UnitedBurnley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice