Nick Montgomery worked with Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The former Sheffield United midfielder returns to football as Nottingham Forest assistant coach.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Montgomery, who made over 350 appearances for the Blades, has linked up once more with Aussie boss Ange Postecoglou.

Postecoglou was named Nottingham Forest earlier this week after Nuno Espirito Santo’s successful time at the club quickly deteriorated due to issues behind the scenes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Montgomery joins Forest in the Premier League after working with Postecoglou at Tottenham before the head coach’s sacking this summer.

Nottingham Forest’s announcement of Nick Montgomery

In Forest’s announcement of their new coaching team, they referenced Montgomery’s time at S2, saying: “Nottingham Forest can confirm that coaches Mile Jedinak, Nick Montgomery, Sergio Raimundo and Rob Burch have joined the club.

“Following the arrival of Ange Postecoglou as the Club’s new Head Coach, the quartet are taking up crucial roles within the coaching team. Montgomery and Raimundo are joining, both as an Assistant Coach, having held the same roles under Postecoglou at Tottenham. The former has a wealth of experience in English football, making over 350 appearances as a player for Sheffield United. As a Head Coach for the Central Coast Mariners, he won the A-League Men Championship in 2023.

“Raimundo worked with Montgomery and Postecoglou at Central Coast Mariners and Tottenham, respectively. The 41-year-old possesses extensive international coaching experience from clubs in countries including Senegal, Brazil, Canada and Austria. As the new coaching staff arrive, everyone at the Club warmly welcomes Mile, Nick, Sergio and Rob to Nottingham Forest.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ange Postecoglou on his new coaching team

The new boss, Postecoglou, also outlined why he was keen to reunite with the former Blades youth player and co.

“I thought it was really important, particularly with the timing of the change. You know, when you're coming in, with three games into the season and you know that you've got probably two training sessions before your first encounter, which is going to happen.

“So, yeah, having the guys who already know how I work and already kind of understand the environment I want set is going to help me just fast track a few things. They're good guys. You know, they were on a journey with me last year. We won the Europa League and they were equally as motivated, ambitious and hugely excited. I mean, when I spoke to all of them, they made some pretty quick decisions. We all had to make some pretty quick decisions.

“The one thing that hits you the most when you go into a new role is the responsibility. It’s a fantastic football club with great history and, even in recent times, it has done really well. You bear that responsibility, but I’m excited and I’m looking forward to it and I’m really happy to be here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This club has real ambitions and that’s really important to me. We’ve got an exciting squad. Playing against the club last season, you could tell there was a really strong unity across the club and you want to be a part of that because you know that’s what’s required to be successful.”