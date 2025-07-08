Sheffield United have handed deals to a whole host of promising youngsters - and there is one Blades prospect looking to follow in the footsteps of a genuine Premier League legend.

The likes of Oliver Arblaster, Sydie Peck and Femi Seriki have all made an impact at senior level over the last 12 months and the Blades are already looking towards their new crop of youngsters after confirming some big decisions over their futures.

Amongst those that will step into the Under-21 setup after completing scholarships is Zach Giggs, son of Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs. The former Wales international racked up 34 major honours during a career entirely spent at Old Trafford and established himself as a true Premier League great.

But Blades youngter Giggs is far from the only player looking to follow the same route as his footballing father.

1 . Kasper Schmeichel The current Celtic goalkeeper and former Premier League champion follows in the footsteps of one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of the game. Peter Schmeichel won multiple major honours during his time with Manchester United, famously winning the treble during his time at Old Trafford and helping Denmark to their shock win at the European Championship in 1992. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Angus Gunn Goalkeeping also runs in the Gunn family. Angus is currently a free agent after departing Norwich City last month - and that is the same club where his Dad Bryan became a club legend, making almost 400 appearances during a 12-year stay at Carrow Road. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Tom Ince Ince has featured for the likes of Derby County, Blackpool and Stoke City during his career and is currently part of the Watford squad preparing for the new Championship season. His Dad Paul led the way for the Ince family as he became a dominating midfielder in the colours of West Ham United, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Middlesbrough and England. | Getty Images Photo Sales