Former Sheffield United captain, Rob Page, has been announced as Liverpool Under-21s head coach.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 50-year-old who made over 100 appearances for the Blades has been out of work since leaving his job as boss of the Wales national team last year. Page replaces the outgoing Barry Lewis.

The club’s academy director, Alex Inglethorpe, said: “Rob brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience to a key role as young players look to bridge that gap from academy prospect to first-team footballer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His recent achievements in guiding Wales to the last 16 at Euro 2020 before qualifying for the 2022 World Cup speak for themselves but perhaps less heralded is the work that took place during his time in charge of the national team, which saw numerous pathway players make it into the senior squad.

“This is something we have seen first-hand at Liverpool with several of our academy players making significant progress on the international stage under Rob’s guidance.”

Before taking charge of the Welsh senior side, Page was head coach of the Wales Under-21s and has also managed Port Vale and Northampton.

Page’s time at Bramall Lane

Page first joined Sheffield United on loan from Watford when both sides were in the First Division in August 2001 before signing permanently a month later for a fee of around £350,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a consistent first season, which saw him make 45 appearances for the club, he captained the Blades to a successful top-three finish in his second season.

After failing to make the play-offs in the 2003/04 season, Page left S2 to join Cardiff City on a free transfer.