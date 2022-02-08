Sheffield United news: Ex-Newcastle owner Mike Ashley ‘100 per cent interested’ in buying Derby County
Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is ‘100 per cent interested’ in buying Sheffield United’s Championship rivals Derby County, but is ‘frustrated’ by the takeover process.
But speaking to Sky Sports, Ashley's head of PR Keith Bishop warned ‘the clock is ticking’ on any potential deal.
Read More
Derby County' s debts are believed to total more than £60m.
The club is also facing outstanding legal claims from Middlesbrough and Wycombe, which could be worth up to £40m.
Any takeover deal is also further complicated by the fact the club does not own its stadium.
Derby have been in administration since September and only have until the beginning of March to prove to the EFL they have the funding to complete the current season.
"He is 100 per cent interested in buying the club," said Bishop.
"The clock is ticking. If anyone bought it now, it would take almost 12 weeks to get it done.
"He would like to get these frustrations sorted and move forward.”