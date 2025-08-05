The latest Sheffield United news as we enter the week of the new Championship season recommencing.

The Blades have been kept busy this summer with plenty of interest in their players after missing out on promotion to the Premier League last season and one player who has already left Bramall Lane is Vini Souza to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.

But new boss Ruben Selles does not have to wait long for his replacement to join with Senegalese midfielder Djibril Soumare set to sign, according to Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to Bramall Lane for a while now and it finally looks like Selles has got his man. Reports suggest an obligation to buy the defensive midfielder will be included in the deal with Portuguese side Braga if Sheffield United achieve promotion to the Premier League.

The Senegal Under-21 international could sign in time to be a part of the squad to play in a repeat of last season’s play-off semi-final against Bristol City, with just a few more details sorted before Soumare becomes a Blade.

McBurnie set for move to Sheffield United’s Championship rivals

It was reported over the weekend by The Star’s Danny Hall that the club had made an offer for their former £20m signing but it now looks likely that Oli McBurnie is going to sign for another Championship side.

There has been plenty of interest from around the league for the free agent who left Las Palmas after their relegation from La Liga last season. And Sheffield United made their move to re-sign the striker after only a year away from the club but The Star reports that the Scottish forward has been offered better terms from Hull City, who he is set to sign for.

The 29-year-old has also been linked with Swansea City and Ipswich Town but it looks like Hull have stolen a march on their rivals and are in the driving seat for the player who scored three goals and made six assists in La Liga last year.

Moore on his way to Wrexham

Kieffer Moore is set to leave Bramall Lane with a move to newly promoted Championship side Wrexham likely.

The Star first revealed the Welsh side's interest in the striker earlier in the transfer window and now the Blades expect to make a profit on the player they signed last year.

TalkSport reports that the fee could be around £2m for the Wales international and that would be seen as a significant fee for the 32-year-old.

Moore played 32 times in the Championship for the Blades last season and scored six goals.