Sheffield United are closing in on the signing of Scottish youth international Cole Hay

The youngster looks ‘set to sign’ for the club from Hamilton Academical after training with the Blades during the season, as reported by Daily Record.

Sheffield United will have to pay a compensation fee to the Scottish club due to the 16-year-old’s age to sign him on a permanent basis.

Hay is a left winger who has represented Hamilton at Under-18 level and has been capped for Scotland Under-16s, starting alongside Sheffield Wednesday’s youth prospect Caelan Cadamarteri in the Victory Shield late last year.

If this deal goes through then it would be the second time in a few years where the club have brought a young Scot from The Accies over to Bramall Lane.

In 2023 the Blades signed Ryan One from Hamilton. After a successful period in the youth teams he made his first team debut in the Premier League in a 5-0 defeat to Arsenal.

The 18-year-old has now gone on to feature more consistently in the Championsip, making 12 appearances last term, scoring one goal.