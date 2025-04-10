Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alan Biggs on a punishment he feels Sheffield United got off lightly with

It will always niggle Chris Wilder that Sheffield United’s points tally this season won’t reflect their efforts on the field.

Unless they finish top of the Championship - and maybe even then - the Blades boss will mentally clock up plus two points rather than the asterisked minus two with which his side started the campaign.

He certainly won’t be shy of raising it publicly in the event of either winning promotion or United winding up a couple of points adrift of either Leeds or Burnley.

It’s fully understandable, of course. Neither he nor his players were responsible for the default on payments to other clubs two years ago that resulted in the points penalty. But from the viewpoint of the club as a whole I’d argue it’s a matter to be celebrated. And a valuable lesson for the future.

That’s because I reckon United got off lightly. Why the favourable differential with the standard six point penalty for clubs breaking financial fair play protocols?

You could even claim overspending is a lesser crime than failing to pay people. Had that been the attitude of the governing bodies, the club would be outsiders for automatic promotion.

Certainly at the time, United seemed almost eager to accept their punishment. Far from contesting it, the club actually said “it was better to reach an agreement which minimised the risks of a higher deduction or further transfer embargoes being imposed.”

And as the Blades look forward to flexing enough muscle to stay in the Premier League, the recent past points to the importance of getting the balance right.

Operating sustainably, while hopefully progressing, will quite rightly become a much more coveted prize with an independent regulator on the horizon.

Which is not to say Wilder does not have a point, or even two! Or to undervalue his efforts - quite the reverse. Just that I suspect his irritation is directed mostly towards those who previously ran the club. And in reality it should heighten his sense of achievement if United go up.