Sheffield United’s promotion hopes have certainly been dented over the past week, with two defeats in four days seeing them drop from first to third in the blink of an eye. Chris Wilder’s side failed to find an equaliser against either Oxford United or Millwall as performance levels dropped at the worst possible time.

United have the chance to bounce back this weekend when they go to rock-bottom Plymouth Argyle and with only two points separating them from the top two, momentum can swing back their way just as quickly. The Blades have tended to arrest such blips pretty quickly before and there are still 15 points to play for between now and May.

Remaining fixtures vary between each team and with that in mind, The Star has taken a look at who Leeds United, Burnley and United have to play, calculating the difficulty of remaining opponents by average league position. Take a look to see how the next three weeks will pan out.

1 . 12th. Blackburn Rovers (53 points) Remaining fixtures: Luton (A), Millwall (H), Sunderland (A), Watford (H), Sheffield United (A) | Average position of opposition: 9.8 Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales

2 . 11th. Norwich City (53 points) Remaining fixtures: Burnley (A), Portsmouth (H), Millwall (A), Middlesbrough (A), Cardiff (H) | Average position of opposition: 11.4 Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

3 . 10th. Watford (56 points) Remaining fixtures: West Brom (A), Burnley (H), Portsmouth (A), Blackburn (A), Sheffield Wednesday (H) | Average position of opposition: 10.4 Photo: Cameron Howard/Getty Images Photo Sales