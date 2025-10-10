The 'P' word should even be a consideration at Sheffield United right now

Chris Wilder was sent off as Sheffield United were defeated by Southampton. | Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Alan Biggs on where current ambitions should lie at Sheffield United

Last season, 22 of Sheffield United’s 49 matches were decided by the odd goal. United won 15 of them.

So far this season, seven of United’s nine games (including all four of Chris Wilder’s) have been settled by that same slender margin. The Blades have won one of them.

How to convert that pathetic 14% success rate into something more like the 68% of last season?

First, an acknowledgment of slim margins. Second, an admission that United aren’t finding those killer moments.

Are they suddenly a relegation team with delusions of operating what I still think should be a top six squad?

Yes, on their heavy defeats under Ruben Selles to Bristol City and Ipswich. Yes, on the basis of Wilder’s first return game, the miserable home loss to Charlton.

No, on the evidence of the other three, tight affairs with Oxford, Southampton and Hull. But for any fanciful promotion talk to exist, United will have to find even more of a swagger than they did last season, when convincing wins were rare.

So, right now, that P word shouldn’t even be a consideration. It’s about turning around a lumbering vessel that should be steaming in the other direction.

Many thought that might happen magically from Wilder’s re-arrival. Must admit I thought myself the impact would be greater.

Teams traditionally pick up after a sacking, no matter who comes in. On this one, the acclaim was so resounding we were tricked into believing results would lift with the mood.

Seems the players were too low for that; if not entirely in spirit then in self-belief. Yet that doesn’t wash entirely because several are new to it as late window signings.

In conclusion, the Blades are not as bad as their results look and not as good as their collective value should indicate.

Somewhere in the middle will have to do for now.