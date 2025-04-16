Sheffield United have entered must-win territory ahead of their Good Friday meeting with Stoke City, following a dismal run of three straight defeats. Chris Wilder’s side have dropped from first to third in the blink of an eye and are now five points adrift of Leeds United and Burnley, but there are still plenty more points to play for.

The Blades can close the gap on Leeds to two points with victory over Cardiff City before the West Yorkshire side travel to Oxford - a fixture United fans know will be no walkover. Wilder’s side then have the chance to take points directly from a promotion rival when they go to Burnley on Easter Monday.